Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea as his future looks in some doubt ahead of the summer.

The Spain international has not been at his best for Man Utd for some time now, and it would not be at all surprising if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was seriously tempted to make a change in that position.

According to one report from Don Balon, it looks like this could mean United promoting Dean Henderson to number one next season after his fine form on loan at Sheffield United this season and last.

The talented 22-year-old may already have worked his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans for England at Euro 2020 this summer, and he looks to have what it takes to be a success at a big club.

Henderson came through United’s academy and the Red Devils have a proud history of promoting players from their youth system.

Don Balon link PSG with an interest in De Gea, as they’d be keen on landing a big name in goal and would have less trouble meeting his hefty wage demands.

MUFC fans would probably be pretty happy with this change, though another Don Balon report has claimed the club have an interest in signing Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as De Gea’s replacement.