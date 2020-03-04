Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly eager to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga with the summer transfer of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy international’s future at Milan is in some doubt as he could move for around €50million this summer, with Blues boss Lampard keen to pounce, according to Don Balon.

Donnarumma has long looked a fantastic prospect but could perhaps do with getting out of Milan after the Italian giants’ dramatic decline in recent years.

Chelsea would surely be a step up for him, and Don Balon explain how eager Lampard is for the west London club to sell Kepa this summer after his poor performances for so much of this season.

The Spanish shot-stopper recently found himself out of favour in the CFC first-team, though he did well to show Lampard what he can do with a fine performance in last night’s FA Cup win over Liverpool.

It seems, however, that Lampard’s mind is made up, and Donnarumma is in the English tactician’s sights as his ideal number one for next season.