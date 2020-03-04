Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly a summer transfer target for Inter Milan.

The Gabonese international has been in fine form for the Gunners this season so far, netting 20 goals in 31 matches across all competitions so far.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter have identified Aubameyang as a summer transfer target. The report also claims that Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen and Manchester United’s Angel Gomes are on their radar as well.

Currently valued at €70million according to Transfermarkt, Aubameyang has been an integral player for Arsenal since joining them from Borussia Dortmund, netting 61 goals while providing 13 assists in 96 appearances across all competitions in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has been linked to Barcelona lately with Spanish newspaper Sport claiming that the Catalan club are willing to offer €70m and two players in exchange for him. Provided the Argentine international leaves, the Nerazzurri could try to sign Aubameyang, who would be a fine replacement.

However, Arsenal won’t be too willing to let go of the 30-year-old as they surely cannot afford to let a talent like him go if they are to get back to their best next season.