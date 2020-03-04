Everton and Tottenham interested in Man United defender

Both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Manchester United’s Chris Smalling, according to news outlet Italian Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian report states that both Premier League clubs are assessing the possibility of signing the Englishman on a permanent basis, come summer.

Smalling has impressed during his loan spell with Roma this season, but the Serie A side are reportedly reluctant to meet United’s €20m asking price. The defender has featured twenty-seven times for the Italians, establishing himself as an integral part of their back-four.

Having settled in nicely in Rome, Gazzetta dello Sport have also reported that Smalling would be open to remaining with the club, should a deal be made with his parent club. Despite the player’s wishes though, Roma appear unlikely to meet United’s demands.

Such uncertainty has therefore sparked interest from both Everton and Spurs, but it remains uncertain as to whether the Red Devils would want to strengthen their domestic competitors.

Whilst Smalling’s future remains unclear, this report would suggest that he will be moved on from MUFC come summer. Following the arrival of Harry Maguire, United do have depth in their center-half options, so it looks as though the 30-year-will definitely be placed on the market.