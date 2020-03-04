Ferran Torres Liverpool transfer eyed in potential €100million battle with Barcelona

Ferran Torres Liverpool transfer talk is emerging as the race seemingly hots up for the exciting young Valencia winger.

The 20-year-old looks to be one of the next big things coming through in Spanish football at the moment, and it’s claimed he has a host of suitors lining up for him this summer.

According to latest transfer reports on Torres, Liverpool are alongside Barcelona as the youngster’s main suitors, with the Spaniard potentially set to cost as much as €100million – his buy-out clause at the Mestalla.

Liverpool have also been linked with attacking players like Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner in recent times, so it seems clear that’s going to be a priority area for Jurgen Klopp to strengthen this summer.

Torres looks like he could strengthen this Reds side and have a big future at Anfield, but it won’t be easy to get the deal done if Barca are also interested.

The Spain Under-21 international also has Real Madrid as among his long-term admirers, so it may all depend on whether or not he wants to leave for a move abroad this early on in his career.