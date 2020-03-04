Frank Lampard delivers positive injury update on two Chelsea players injured vs Liverpool

It’s always dreadful when you see a player forced off the pitch through injury, and the attention will inevitably turn to how long they may be out for.

Chelsea lost both Willian and Mateo Kovacic in their win over Liverpool tonight, and it looked like both players went straight down the tunnel as soon as they came off.

While it might be natural for Chelsea fans to fear the worst in this situation, Frank Lampard issued an update after the game and it’s fairly positive when you consider the circumstances:

Lampard says Willian and Kovacic suffered Achilles injuries. Willian’s is “not too bad, that’s what he’s reporting”, Kovacic “feels slightly worse, but hopefully its not too drastic”. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) March 3, 2020

It’s worth noting the word “hopefully” in there, because injuries can get worse overnight and suddenly appear much worse that expected, but both players are important to Chelsea and will be needed at this vital time in the season.

Although any hopes of doing well in the Champions League have pretty much gone for Chelsea, Frank Lampard could realistically deliver a top four finish and with The FA Cup in his first season, while operating under a transfer ban.

There’s still a very long way to go though, so he’ll be hoping to have both of these players back as soon as possible.