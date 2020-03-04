Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho reportedly loves the idea of a transfer to Manchester United this summer.
This is despite the possibility of there being no Champions League football on offer at Old Trafford next season, according to Bleacher Report.
MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms when Paul Pogba will return to Manchester United training
The England international may be lured by the number 7 shirt that is likely to be vacated by Alexis Sanchez, the report adds.
This sounds like a hugely exciting development for United, who could do with an attacking player of Sancho’s quality to help get them back to their best.
The 19-year-old looks the real deal after 17 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for Dortmund this season, and it’s clear United would benefit from this signing to give them a much-needed upgrade on under-performing attacking players like Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.
The Daily Mirror have previously linked former Manchester City youngster Sancho with a return to the Premier League, suggesting he could cost as much as £120million.
But despite likely suitors elsewhere, Bleacher Report cite sources as saying the player really seems to have his heart set on a move to Man Utd.