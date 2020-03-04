Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho reportedly loves the idea of a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

This is despite the possibility of there being no Champions League football on offer at Old Trafford next season, according to Bleacher Report.

The England international may be lured by the number 7 shirt that is likely to be vacated by Alexis Sanchez, the report adds.

This sounds like a hugely exciting development for United, who could do with an attacking player of Sancho’s quality to help get them back to their best.

The 19-year-old looks the real deal after 17 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for Dortmund this season, and it’s clear United would benefit from this signing to give them a much-needed upgrade on under-performing attacking players like Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

The Daily Mirror have previously linked former Manchester City youngster Sancho with a return to the Premier League, suggesting he could cost as much as £120million.

But despite likely suitors elsewhere, Bleacher Report cite sources as saying the player really seems to have his heart set on a move to Man Utd.