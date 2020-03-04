Jose Mourinho both criticises and backs Eric Dier following incident with Spurs fan

It’s an image that never looks good for a football club when a player is seen arguing with fans after a defeat, but in some ways it might provide a wake up call to some who think they can just shout anything without consequences.

Eric Dier was spotted having an altercation with a fan after Spurs penalty shoot out defeat to Norwich tonight, but it’s not clear exactly what was said at this point.

There are suggestions of racism, while this response from Jose Mourinho hints that it was something more family related:

Mourinho on Eric Dier incident: “I don’t think that belongs to the game, but I cannot run away from the question. I think Eric did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you & your family is involved, especially your younger brother.” https://t.co/vAC89brlJL — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) March 4, 2020

It’s clear that Mourinho knows that Dier shouldn’t have got involved and he talks about professionals not reacting in that way, but he also hints that he understands why his player got involved and doesn’t sound too angry about it.

It’s inevitable that there will be more fall out from this over the next few days, but those words from the manager don’t suggest that Dier will face much trouble from the club for his response.