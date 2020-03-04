Leicester City take on Birmingham City in the FA Cup this evening, with kickoff time at 19:45 GMT.

If you want to watch Leicester v Birmingham, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

What Time does Leicester v Birmingham kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

Where is Leicester v Birmingham being played?

The match is being played at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

Leicester will be hopeful of reaching the FA Cup quarter finals when they host Birmingham later tonight.

The Foxes are without a win in five games in all competitions, but on their day can mix it with the very best.

Despite their recent run of poor form they still occupy a top four spot and should be playing European football next season, providing they don’t completely self combust.

Getting back to winning ways then is key and Rodgers will be confident of doing exactly that against Championship opposition.

Though Birmingham should not be underestimated.

Pep Clotet’s side are unbeaten since New Year’s Day. A two all draw at QPR on Saturday stretched their run to 13 games without defeat, but they still remain 15th and 9 points off the playoffs.

Birmingham needed a replay and extra time to see off St Andrew’s tenants and local rivals Coventry in the previous round. It’s 15/2 for either team to win in extra time at the King Power, which wouldn’t be a bad bet considering all of Birmingham’s last four games have ended all square.

A wavering attack is a major cause of concern for Brendan Rodgers. His team have failed to score in each of their last three outings and they’re 10/1 to fire another blank.

Jamie Vardy missed Friday’s defeat at Norwich and he’s likely to miss out again tonight.

Which means Kelechi Iheanacho could lead the Leicester line and he’s 3/1 to open the scoring like he did against Brentford in the previous round.

In fact his strike in the 4th minute was the only goal of the game and its 15/2 for Leicester to beat Birmingham by a 1-0 scoreline.

Scott Hogan is on fire for Birmingham. The on loan striker has six goals to his name since joining the January transfer window and he’s 4/1 to score anytime.

Leicester have won the last three meetings between the two sides with over 2.5 goals copping on each occasion.

It’s 15/8 for Leicester to win and both teams to score.

Despite their recent poor form Leicester head into this one as 1/4 favourites, the draw is 11/2 and Birmingham, who remember are unbeaten in 13, are as big as 13/1 to win in 90 minutes.

Worth a quid or two surely?

Live Stream Terms & Conditions