Liverpool have lost three consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time under current manager Jurgen Klopp.

The last time the Reds were this bad on the road was when Brendan Rodgers was still in charge back in 2014, according to the stat from Opta Joe below…

3 – Liverpool have lost three consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time since November 2014 under Brendan Rodgers. Distracted.#CHELIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2020

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Liverpool, who are now out of the FA Cup, no longer unbeaten in the Premier League, and facing a fight to get through to the Champions League quarter-finals after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in their recent first leg clash.

Chelsea deserved their win last night with an impressive display at Stamford Bridge, and LFC will need to bounce back quickly if this season that promised so much doesn’t end up being a tad disappointing.

Liverpool are surely in little danger of throwing away the Premier League title at this point, but such is the quality of this side, many would have expected them to lift another trophy along with it, as well as perhaps break a few records on their way to winning the title.

As things stand, there are six records Klopp’s men can still break on their way to title glory, but they’ll need to get back to the kind of form we saw from them in their previous 66 games, before this recent blip in their last four, as noted by Opta below…