Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives classy response to question about coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave a pretty smart reply to a journalist who asked him a question regarding coronavirus.

The disease has claimed several lives and has now affected several countries across the planet including Italy where matches have been postponed because of this. A report from the Telegraph claimed that coronavirus could prevent Liverpool from winning the Premier League this season.

Following the Reds’ match against Chelsea last night, a journalist asked Klopp about the disease and if he was afraid regarding how it could affect the team. The 52-year-old responded, as quoted by the Independent: “Look, what I don’t like in life is that (for) a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important. I don’t understand it. It’s not important what famous people say. You have to speak about things in the right manner. Not people with no knowledge, like me, talking about something.

“People with knowledge should tell the people to do this, do that and everything will be fine, or not. Not football managers. I don’t understand politics, coronavirus… why me? I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave.”

Whenever anything notable happens around the planet, famous personalities are perhaps asked about the situation arguably even more than the ones who might have a better knowledge regarding it. Hence, this was a pretty clever reply from Klopp. Right now, the least we can hope for is that the coronavirus situation gets better.

Liverpool’s next match is at against Bournemouth at Anfield and they’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways by beating the Cherries.