Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly open to the surprise sale of Gabriel Jesus in this summer’s transfer window.

The Brazilian starlet has long looked one of the most promising young players in Europe after a fine start to his City career, but a report from the Metro casts his future into some doubt.

The prolific form of Sergio Aguero means Jesus is still not guaranteed regular playing time at the Etihad Stadium, and the Metro note that Juventus are showing an increased interest in potentially snapping Jesus up.

The Italian giants could perhaps do with the 22-year-old to bolster their options up front, as he’d likely be an upgrade on the ageing Gonzalo Higuain.

It remains to be seen precisely what kind of money City would be after to let Jesus go, and we’re not sure how well this move would go down with the club’s fans.

Still, it perhaps makes sense that Guardiola wants to make some changes to his squad this summer after his side’s pretty weak attempt at retaining their Premier League title, with Liverpool running away with it at the moment.