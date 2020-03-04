Man United keen to finalise Jack Grealish signing after initial talks

Jack Grealish has the potential to become one of England’s most prized assets. The Aston Villa captain has been one of the standout players in the Premier League so far this season, catching the eye with his dominant performances in midfield.

Manchester United have been interested in signing the Englishman, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the club are keen to finalise a deal as early as possible.

According to MEN, the Red Devils ‘touched base’ about the player last month, with the club wanting to ‘execute’ deals before summer. With United opening initial talks, this does suggest that they are keen to bolster their attacking midfield options, coinciding with the poor form of both Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes has shown just how effective a new addition to the squad can be and Grealish’s attacking stats – thirteen goal contributions in 25 league games – would surely go a long way in this United midfield.

Such form is likely to see the Villa skipper be taken to the Euros, hence United’s eagerness to finalise a deal as soon as possible – an England debut and an appearance at a major tournament would likely see Grealish’s asking price rise.

News of United’s desire to get this deal done swiftly is encouraging for Man United fans, who generally appear very open to the potential signing.