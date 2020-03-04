Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both could miss their FA Cup match against Derby County.

The Red Devils take on Phillip Cocu’s side at Pride Park Stadium for a place in the quarterfinals of the competition. James missed the match against Everton at Goodison Park while Wan-Bissaka played the entire match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Solskjaer said that the 22-year-old could miss tomorrow’s match due to a back issue while the Welsh international will also be out.

As quoted by Mirror, the Man United manager said: “[James] will probably miss out on this one as well, Marcus and Paul still out. And I think [Wan-Bissaka] might be struggling, got a test today but he struggled in our last game against Everton with his back, so he might be out.”

Given that United’s opponents are Derby County, it shouldn’t be much of a blow for them if James and Wan-Bissaka miss out. However, Solskjaer would be wanting the duo to be back before Sunday’s Manchester Derby.

The Red Devils will be looking to keep their FA Cup hopes alive by beating the Rams at Pride Park Stadium tomorrow. A win will take United to the last eight while a defeat will see them lose to Derby in an FA Cup match for the first time since 1897.