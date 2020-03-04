Everton defender Mason Holgate has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 23-year-old has been linked to Manchester City lately with the Mirror claiming a few days back that Pep Guardiola’s side were interested in signing him.

However, Everton’s official website has confirmed that Holgate has signed a new contract with them which will see his stay at Goodison Park extend to 2025.

After penning the deal, the former England U21 international said: “This is my fifth year at Everton and my development as a person and a player in that period has been massive. The direction the Club is going, it is a great Club to be at and I am really excited about it.

“We want to move to the next step and push for bigger and better things. I want to win things – and winning some silverware is where I see us. It is definitely a positive time to be here and I am looking forward to seeing how far we can go.”

Holgate has been a regular for Everton this season, making 26 appearances across all competitions so far with a goal against Watford and three assists to his name.

Man City are in need of some defensive reinforcements for next season so they won’t be too thrilled with the 23-year-old signing a new contract. However, the same can’t be said of the Toffees as their performances have improved under Carlo Ancelotti and tying Holgate down to a new deal is beneficial for them. The 23-year-old is someone the Merseyside outfit will need if they are to challenge for silverware and do well in the Premier League.

Everton are now 11th in the table with 37 points from 28 matches. Their next fixture is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.