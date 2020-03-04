Manchester United could be about to embark on a memorable transfer window as a host of star names are strongly linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Here’s a look at the latest Man Utd transfer gossip and how that might translate to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line up on the pitch next season…

IN – Kane, Sancho, Koulibaly

There is growing talk of Jadon Sancho being likely to make the move from Borussia Dortmund to United this summer.

The England international is a hugely exciting talent and could cost as much as £120million if he is to move in the coming months, according to the Daily Mirror.

Despite being able to play for almost any club in the world, Bleacher Report state he loves the idea of linking up with Solskjaer’s side, while the Telegraph have also reported on the Red Devils looking to be in pole position for this deal.

Joining him to form a star-studded new-look attack could also be Harry Kane, whose future at Tottenham looks in real doubt as the Telegraph report he could leave if the club don’t win silverware, with his asking price likely to be £150million.

This has since been followed up by Goal talking up United as seemingly Kane’s preferred destination if he is to leave north London, and given the need for a new striker at the club, we imagine MUFC would jump at this chance.

Finally, Calciomercato have recently suggested United are leading the chase to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as he’s made available for £90m, which seems a pretty generous price for one of the best defenders in the world – a player the Evening Standard claim Solskjaer rates extremely highly.