Video: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s sons score for Barcelona in 9-2 win for Under-8’s side

FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been combining beautifully for Barcelona for years now, and it looks like fans at the Nou Camp could be treated to more of the same in years to come.

Okay, so they might have to wait a little while for the new Messi and Suarez, but their sons Thiago and Benjamin are looking pretty impressive at Under-8 level for the Catalan giants.

Watch the video clips above as Thiago scores twice, while Benjamin bags one in this emphatic 9-2 victory.

Barcelona have so often brought through some of the best young players in the world from their academy, and these two could form an exciting part of the next generation.

