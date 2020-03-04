Mino Raiola takes his latest shot at Man United over Jesse Lingard treatment

It seems pretty inevitable now that no Mino Raiola clients will be moving to Man United anytime soon, but it’s good to have that confirmed on a regular basis.

Paul Pogba is his biggest name client and his situation will dominate the headlines, but he also represents Jesse Lingard and has been hitting out at the club over his treatment.

According to the Athletic via Teamtalk, it seems that Raiola is upset that the United coaching staff haven’t shown Lingard any more support during his bad run of form.

It’s a tough one for the club because Lingard has been dreadful for at least a year now, so they can’t afford to carry a passenger in the team on the off chance that he might come good again.

It just looks like a desperate strategy from Raiola ahead of trying to engineer a move for Lingard in the Summer but it’s understandable too.

The forward won’t be getting any big money offers based on his actual form, so his agent needs to spin a narrative that it’s all United’s fault and many players suffer from the poor coaching there.

Bruno Fernandes has also been outstanding since his arrival which has limited opportunities for Lingard even further, so you have to think the club wouldn’t be overly gutted if he does leave.