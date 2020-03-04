Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms when Paul Pogba will return to Manchester United training

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba is scheduled to return to official first team training next week, as quoted by Manchester United’s official site.

The Frenchman has featured just eight times for the Red Devils this season, having not played since Boxing Day. Pogba picked up an ankle injury shortly after Christmas, with his setback being much longer than originally anticipated.

His prolonged absence has led onto many fans speculating as to whether the midfielder will ever play for the club again, as he continues to be linked with a transfer move away by various outlets.

Despite all the talk off the field, Solskjaer is simply concentrating on the player’s fitness, to which he provided a positive update for fans: “Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first team until next week.”

After months of setbacks, it’s a refreshing sight for the club to pencil in a return date for Pogba, particularly with United needing a strong end to the season. They are still competing across three competitions, and the return of the Frenchman would help boost their hopes for Champions League qualification.

Solskjaer, however, isn’t getting carried away with the player’s recovery, stating: “He’ll need some time to train to get his football fitness back.”

After such a lengthy layoff, the club will clearly be pragmatic with regards to rushing Pogba back into the first-team picture, but fans will be keen to see the Frenchman back on the field. Following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and his immediate impact, it will be interesting to see how Solskjaer deploys his midfield moving forward, once all of his options are fit and ready.