“On borrowed time already?”: These fans question Mourinho’s future at Spurs as the honeymoon period is officially over

The pattern for Jose Mourinho taking over at a new club is now firmly set – mass hysteria slowly gives way to despair as results and performances suffer.

He will drive home the point about having no strikers to try and deflect any blame going towards him, but nobody can really claim that Spurs have taken a huge leap forward since Mauricio Pochettino left.

While many clubs might not see the FA Cup as being important anymore, Spurs are not in a position to turn their noses up at any trophies so this had to be taken seriously.

It was their last chance to realistically win something this season so the penalty shoot out loss at home to Norwich will hurt, and it now looks like the honeymoon period is very much finished.

These fans took to Twitter to slam the former Man United and Chelsea boss after the game, and it seems clear that he’s up against it:

It’s a worrying time for Spurs because you have to think he will get time and money to spend to try and overhaul the squad, but can he really be trusted to do well?

Man United are still trying to rebuild after numerous Mourinho signings didn’t work out, so if it goes wrong then this could set Spurs back a number of years – to a position they may struggle to recover from.

