Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised young defender Neco Williams for his performance in last night’s FA Cup defeat away to Chelsea.

Despite fielding some of their best players, the Reds bowed out of the competition after Frank Lampard’s side beat them 2-0 thanks to goals from Willian and Ross Barkley.

Despite the defeat, Klopp praised the performance of Williams, who played at right-back yesterday instead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the German tactician said: “Neco played a super game tonight, so showed obviously that we can really have a second full-back coming, which helps us massively for the future.”

Williams has made five appearances for Liverpool’s senior team this season so far, providing three assists. He also made the matchday for six Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool already have a quality right-back in Trent Alexander-Arnold and provided Williams keeps doing well for the senior team when given playing time, we could well see him making Klopp’s matchday squad more often.

Last night’s defeat ended the Reds’ hopes of claiming a treble this season. Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they play Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.