Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine hasn’t had a managerial job since he was dismissed from Tottenham Hotspur. Pochettino has been linked to Real Madrid with Spanish magazine Don Balon claiming that he has a pre-contract agreement with Manchester United but could snub them for the La Liga giants.

A recent report from the Independent suggests that Los Blancos are keeping close tabs on the 50-year-old and have identified him as a potential replacement for Zinedine Zidane in the summer. It’s also understood that the atmosphere in Real’s dressing room isn’t the same as it was during the Frenchman’s first spell at the club.

Los Blancos have had a better season compared to 2018/19 as they have already won the Supercopa de Espana and are currently at the top of the La Liga table. However, they’re on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League, having lost the first leg of their last 16 tie to Manchester City at home.

Provided Real do let go of Zidane in the summer, Pochettino would be a fine replacement. The Argentine came very close to winning silverware with Spurs and joining the La Liga giants could be a very good chance for him to lift trophies.