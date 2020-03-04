Jamie Carragher hailed Chelsea wonderkid Billy Gilmour for his performance against Liverpool last night.

Frank Lampard’s side knocked the Premier League leaders out of the FA Cup by beating them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge courtesy of goals from Willian and Ross Barkley.

18-year-old midfielder Gilmour produced a fine performance in midfield last night and Carragher hailed him on Twitter. The Liverpool legend wrote: “Disappointing result for the Reds, but a much better performance than Watford. Chelsea deserved their win & Billy Gilmour was brilliant! Bournemouth at home last season gave the team a lift after a run of poor results, same again Saturday please!”

Gilmour has made six appearances across all competitions for Chelsea’s senior team this season so far including Premier League fixtures against Sheffield United and Watford. The talented teenager has done fairly well in the few matches he has played and there’s a good chance Lampard could give him more first-team chances in the near future.

After beating Liverpool, Chelsea play Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and will be eager to beat them in order to maintain their place in the top four of the Premier League. A win for the Blues will see them just two points behind third-placed Leicester City provided they lose to Aston Villa.