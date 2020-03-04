Real Madrid reward talented youngster with new contract until 2024

According to AS, Real Madrid have handed promising youngster Miguel Gutierrez a new and improved contract until 2024.
AS claim that the full-back is considered to be one of Los Blancos’ top talents, so it’s not surprising to read that the ace has reportedly been handed a pay-rise to accompany the new deal.
The report also adds that the 18-year-old’s release clause has been increased. Gutierrez has already made his senior debut for side in a pre-season friendly, fans will be eager for the ace to make a fist competitive outing.
AS also report that the youngster is set to be promoted from the Under-19s side to Madrid’s ‘B’ team, known as Castilla. AS also add that Gutierrez has taken part in first-team training on several occasions.
Feliz. Así es como me siento después de renovar por el @realmadrid. Es muy ilusionante ver como el club que confío en mi hace años sigue haciéndolo. Gracias a todos! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/whFdiKJPhm
— Miguel Gutiérrez (@Miguel3Guti) March 4, 2020
Gutierrez is also clearly highly-rated within Spain’s youth setup, the ace has represented his country at Under-17s, 18s and 19s level.
The full-back was even part of the Spain squad that won the Under-19 European Championships.