Serie A to be played behind closed doors until April due to Coronavirus fears

According to Sky Sports News, the Italian government has deemed that all sporting events are to be played behind closed dears amid concerns over Coronavirus.

Sky Sports report that this restriction will be in place until April 3. It’s also added that 107 people have been killed by the Coronavirus in Italy.

On the football front, 32 Serie A matches will be impacted, as well as the Coppa Italia semi-finals that were postponed this week.

Sky Sports also highlight that England Rugby’s Six Nations tie against Italy on March 14 will also be affected following this measure by the Italian government.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona deny that star was injured whilst GO-KARTING Video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho forgets the name of the League Cup Super agent who played role in Bruno Fenandes to Man Utd transfer under investigation for money laundering after police raid

The Coronavirus is beginning to have a serious impact on sporting events across the globe. The BBC recently reported that the UK has 87 confirmed cases of the virus.

Gareth Southgate’s England side are scheduled to play Italy at Wembley in an international friendly at the end of the month.

It will be interesting to see whether their will be restrictions regarding spectators regarding this fixture following the Italian government’s recent stance.