Manchester United currently have a goalkeeper dilemma on their hands.

David de Gea, the man who has been the club’s saviour ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013, has seemingly undergone a rapid decline. The Spaniard has simply not looked himself over the last eighteen months, with some fans suggesting that his end in the side is quickly looming, following a barrage of goalkeeping mistakes.

His situation has not been helped by loanee Dean Henderson, who has been revelling in all the plaudits this season. The Englishman has impressed with Sheffield United, registering nine clean sheets in the league, with only two other keepers managing more so far.

Such form has raised speculation as to whether it’s time for the 22-year-old to replace De Gea at United next season, but former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given doesn’t think so.

Speaking to The Star, Given stated: “It’s maybe too soon for him to be No.1 at Man United. There’s talk because David de Gea made a mistake at the weekend that he should be back as No.1 at United, but I don’t think it’s as straightforward and simple as that.”

The former Manchester City and Newcastle goalkeeper clearly has sympathy for the treatment of the Spaniard, labelling him as still being one of the best in the business.

He added: “For me, De Gea is still a fantastic goalkeeper and some of the saves he makes, he’s one of the best.”

Henderson’s situation for next season is yet to be confirmed, with Given identifying the potential dilemma that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has on his hands.

He went on: “If he did come back to Manchester United next season and was really neck and neck with David de Gea, then it would be a big decision for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make, of course.”

It will be interesting to see what the Red Devils decide to do with the Englishman, as his current contract expires in 2022. Will he be loaned out again, or remain at the club and fight for that number one position?