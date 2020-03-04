Menu

“Sounding like a broken record”: These Rangers fans question Steven Gerrard’s future after Hamilton defeat

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It’s possible that things could turn around in the Summer, but many fans may start to wonder how much longer Rangers will give Steven Gerrard.

He’s done a good job to firmly reestablish them as the second best team in the country, but that was the bare minimum that was expected of him. Unless they perform a miracle in Europe then the search for the first major trophy since liquidation will go on.

Tonight’s defeat at home to Hamilton was a real shocker on paper, but performances have been poor for a while now and Gerrard’s demeanor stinks of a man under a lot of pressure.

READ MORE: Video: Hilarious moment as Neil Lennon learns that Hamilton defeated Rangers 1-0

He’s consistently thrown players under the bus after a defeat without taking any real blame, the fans will lap it up because it shows “passion” but that could start to run out too.

There was a school of thought that felt he would be ready made for the Liverpool job in a few years when Jurgen Klopp leaves, but that might not be the case anymore.

A look on Twitter after the result tonight shows a lot of angry fans who are questioning his future:

The problem for Rangers would also be finding a replacement for him. You can’t deny that he’s probably the highest profile manager they could attract, but it will be interesting to see if he lasts much longer if results continue to suffer.

It feels more likely that he would walk rather than be sacked, but they need a big performance against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League to restore some pride.

More Stories Steven Gerrard