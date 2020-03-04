“Sounding like a broken record”: These Rangers fans question Steven Gerrard’s future after Hamilton defeat

It’s possible that things could turn around in the Summer, but many fans may start to wonder how much longer Rangers will give Steven Gerrard.

He’s done a good job to firmly reestablish them as the second best team in the country, but that was the bare minimum that was expected of him. Unless they perform a miracle in Europe then the search for the first major trophy since liquidation will go on.

Tonight’s defeat at home to Hamilton was a real shocker on paper, but performances have been poor for a while now and Gerrard’s demeanor stinks of a man under a lot of pressure.

He’s consistently thrown players under the bus after a defeat without taking any real blame, the fans will lap it up because it shows “passion” but that could start to run out too.

There was a school of thought that felt he would be ready made for the Liverpool job in a few years when Jurgen Klopp leaves, but that might not be the case anymore.

A look on Twitter after the result tonight shows a lot of angry fans who are questioning his future:

That performance tonight was nearly as bad as the 8th minute clap for Gerrard which was a shambles of something that should never have happened in the first place.

Back to the football that was utter garbage. — ??????? ?? STEVIE (@snocher101) March 4, 2020

Steven Gerrard has came out previously and criticized Katic for errors he’s made, but tonight Tavernier made yet another error and there’s not a peep from him. It really wouldn’t surprise me if rumours of losing the dressing room are true. — Thomas (@Hyndman18_) March 4, 2020

Tbh a couldnt care less about the first half of the season anymore . Seems years ago. The point is since january they’ve no kicked a ball and the tactics have been totally wrong … the selections have been wrong … the throwing under the bus has been wrong . Thats gerrard — G ??? (@kerr139) March 4, 2020

Really wanted to Gerrard to succeed but I think time is up, not all his doing the players are utterly rotten and they need to go as well esp laurel and hardy at the back but summer is too long to wait. Something is clearly wrong inside if we can’t beat 2 bottom clubs. Gerrard out — James (@44LHammertime) March 4, 2020

Gerrard interview is everything that’s wrong, he’s sure if everybody pulls in the right direction it will come good? Sorry but aren’t you the guy to ensure this happens? But it’s ok, away you go, look in the mirror, and go again. Games over. — James Davidson (@Pinto1973) March 4, 2020

Just watched the post match interview. Not going to lie, it’s the same old comments from Gerrard. Sounding like a broken record — Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) March 4, 2020

The problem for Rangers would also be finding a replacement for him. You can’t deny that he’s probably the highest profile manager they could attract, but it will be interesting to see if he lasts much longer if results continue to suffer.

It feels more likely that he would walk rather than be sacked, but they need a big performance against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League to restore some pride.