Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to replace David de Gea this summer.

According to Don Balon, the German shot-stopper is on Man Utd’s radar as he becomes unsettled at Barcelona, casting his future at the Nou Camp into some doubt.

It’s been a difficult season for Barca, and Don Balon claim Ter Stegen no longer has a good relationship with club captain Lionel Messi.

The report states this could lead to his departure, with United joined by Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in keeping a close eye on the player’s situation.

Ter Stegen has long been one of the finest goalkeepers in the game, and he could surely be an upgrade on the out-of-form De Gea.

The Spaniard committed another embarrassing and costly error for the Red Devils in their draw with Everton at the weekend, in what is becoming an increasingly common occurrence for him.

It could be good business for MUFC to now try to offload him and enter the market for someone at the peak of their game, and Ter Stegen currently looks much closer to that than De Gea does.