Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva reportedly would reportedly be keen on fulfilling his dream of a transfer to Barcelona when his contract expires in the summer.

The PSG captain has been a regular for the club this season so far, scoring a goal against Dijon while providing an assist vs Lorient.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Silva wants a move to Barcelona in order to fulfil his dream of playing alongside Lionel Messi. This report also claims that the Blaugrana tried to sign him back when he used to play for AC Milan, though there is not currently an offer on the table for him.

Silva has made 310 appearances for PSG since joining them from the Rossoneri with 17 goals and five assists to his name so far. The 35-year-old’s current contract with the Parisians expires in the summer and he is yet to sign a new one.

Barcelona could need some defensive reinforcements and having an experienced player like Silva would be useful for them. However, it perhaps seems unlikely that the veteran centre-back would receive regular first-team opportunities under Quique Setien and could more likely be a backup for the Blaugrana.