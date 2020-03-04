Video: Thomas Muller produces one of the worst corner kicks of all time

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is a world class footballer on his day, but you wouldn’t have guessed it from this absolutely abysmal corner kick.

Watch below as the Germany international somehow makes a mess of this easy set-piece by simply passing the ball straight out of play…

Thomas Müller – a man of many talents. Just not corner kicks ??#S04FCB pic.twitter.com/nqPn5t7z09 — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) March 3, 2020

We’re not quite sure what was going through Muller’s head here, and from the looks of his reaction, it seems neither did he!

The 30-year-old has nine goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season, and he might bag a few more of those as long as he’s not on corners again any time soon.