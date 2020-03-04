Tottenham v Norwich Live Stream : Here’s how to watch FA Cup Fixture Live on TV

Tottenham Hotspur take on Norwich City in the FA Cup, with kickoff time at 19:45 GMT.

What Time does Tottenham v Norwich kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

Where is Tottenham v Norwich being played?

The match is being played at Tottenham Stadium, London, England

Jose Mourinho’s honeymoon period is well and truly over at Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager suffered a third successive defeat in all competitions on Sunday, as his Spurs side lost 3-2 to fellow top four chasers Wolves.

The result sees Spurs drop down to 7th and five points off the Champions League spots.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones:

Therefore the FA Cup remains their only hope of success this season, and if there’s one man you’d back to win a trophy when the chips are down, it’s Jose.

With Norwich at home in the 5th round on Wednesday they have an excellent chance of reaching the quarter finals.

The Canaries, who won their first game in four against Leicester on Friday, remain bottom of the Premier League and six points adrift of safety.

The cup then will be a welcomed distraction and they’ll see this one as a free hit.

Spurs needed a replay in their previous two FA Cup ties this season eventually winning both by a one goal margin. Add that to the last time these two sides met which saw Tottenham claim a 2-1 win at home then Jose’s side to win by one goal looks a good bet at 11/4.

Despite missing Harry Kane and Son through injury Spurs have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games. Tottenham are 17/10 to score over 2.5 goals.

The Canaries have struggled defensively on the road keeping just one clean sheet in their last nine away games.

They beat Preston and then Burnley with both teams scoring in the previous rounds and it’s 15/2 for Norwich to win and BTTS.

Lucas Moura is once again expected to fill the void of Harry Kane. The Brazilian, though, is without a goal in four games, but is 11/8 to end the drought.

Norwich’s biggest threat of course will be Teemu Pukki, the Finland striker has 11 goals to his name so far this season and he’s 6/1 to open the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs should have enough to overcome Norwich despite their injuries and they’re as short as 8/13 to get the job done in 90 minutes.

The draw is currently available at 10/3 and Norwich can be backed at 9/2.

