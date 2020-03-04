Menu

Video: ASTONISHING scenes from Iraq as fans break into stadium to attack a referee and force the TV broadcast to cut off

Posted by

While general events in Iraq get a lot of coverage around the world, there’s not a lot of attention given to them in a footballing sense.

That means you know any football news is going to feature something incredible or shocking, and these scenes probably fall into both categories:

We all know that referees don’t have an easy job, but seeing a load of fans go to the effort to break into a ground must be terrifying, and you know it can’t end well.

You also have to think that the authorities have to come down hard on the team here, especially after the game was being played behind closed doors anyway.

