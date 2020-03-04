Video: Eric Dier confronts Tottenham fan after abuse in defeat to Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder confronted a Spurs supporter that abused the star whilst his family were in attendance for this evening’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich City.

Jose Mourinho’s side were knocked out of the cup on penalties after a masterful performance from Norwich stopper Tim Krul.

Initial claims on social media suggested that Dier was responding to racial abuse towards Gedson Fernandes, this now appears not to be the case.

Dier stormed into the stands to confront a fan, the midfielder was restrained by fellow supporters and a steward. The England international can be heard saying ‘he’s my brother’.

Update: As per Football Daily, Jose Mourinho has now revealed that Dier was responding to an incident involving his younger brother.

Mourinho claimed that a fan insulted Eric in front of his family, the star’s younger brother wasn’t happy with the situation. Eric then stormed into the stands to confront this supporter.

To repeat, as far as Jose Mourinho has let on, this incident had nothing to do with alleged racial abuse.

Take a look at the unsettling scenes below:

Dier has just run into the stands having it out with a fan! I have no idea what’s just happened what the actual fuck?!?! #THFC #COYS #TOTNOR pic.twitter.com/ous9r2hO4X — Alex (@SBergwijn_) March 4, 2020

Eric Dier went straight to the stands after the game to confront a Spurs fan who was racially abusing Gedson Fernandes throughout the game. ? pic.twitter.com/K89X3oTiJ7 — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) March 4, 2020