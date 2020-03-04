Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho forgot the new name for the English League Cup when he was quizzed on cup competitions ahead of Spurs’ FA Cup clash against Norwich.

Mourinho – a four-time winner of the League Cup, looked to his side for some help after forgetting that the domestic cup had been renamed the Carabao Cup.

Sky Sports report that the competition will continue to be named the Carabao Cup until 2022, the energy drinks company became the competition’s sponsor back in June 2017.

The brilliant moment Jose Mourinho forgets the name of the League Cup, despite winning it four times ? pic.twitter.com/U0ezBRPfW9 — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) March 4, 2020