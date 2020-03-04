West Ham monitoring Championship striker averaging a goal every 1.68 games

West Ham have been watching Brentford striker Ollie Watkins ahead of a potential summer transfer deal, according to The Sun.

As cited by the same report, the Hammers were interested in the forward during the January transfer window, but the Bees were reluctant to let their star player go.

Watkins has been in sensational form for Brentford this season, with only Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic having managed more league goals so far. With 22 strikes in 37 games this season (an average of one every 1.68 matches), the Englishman’s form has seen the Bees enter the play-off picture.

Currently sitting fifth in the table, Brentford’s chances are looking promising, but they do look set to lose their star striker, should the club fail to gain promotion. The Sun state that West Ham are preparing to go back in for Watkins should this happen, with David Moyes plotting a ‘transfer overhaul’ in the summer.

Finding goals has been an issue for the Hammers this season, with only two of their players in the squad managing to score five or more. Summer signing Sébastien Haller is one of these names, but the forward clearly needs extra support in the final third.

Despite a lack of Premier League experience, Watkins has showcased that he is a consistent goalscorer and could be an ideal fit in East London. At 24-years-of-age, he would likely be open to a move to a bigger club, with Moyes reportedly looking at Championship players that have the ‘potential to step up’.

Looking at the striker’s stats, his profile certainly fits this bill. He is regarded as quite an all-rounded forward, recognised for being both strong in the air but also slick in his build-up play. Should Brentford not gain promotion this season, it looks as though West Ham will come calling for their top-scorer.