Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to quit AC Milan this Summer due to turmoil behind the scenes

It looked like Zlatan Ibrahimovic might come close to a fairy tale ending to his incredible career, as he showed he can still do it at the highest level with AC Milan since his January return.

It was realistic to think they might finally sort themselves out and make some good signings in the Summer, with a view to having a good go at winning silverware next season.

That now appears to be out the window after a report from Football-Italia has hinted at some turmoil going on behind the scenes.

They state that two big figures behind the scenes – the legendary Paulo Maldini and Ivan Gazidis have been having big problems with the owners – to the point they are now expected to leave the club in the Summer.

They go on to say that Zlatan’s future at the club is now in serious doubt, and it’s expected he may follow them out the door in the Summer too.

It will lead to more speculation over where he might end up next season, but it could actually be the best thing for the future of the club.

They’ve spent years in the doldrums after relying on some very average players, and it’s not like Zlatan was going to be a long term option up front.

If they can reset and try to recruit some promising players who can help them improve going forward then we might finally see Milan start to build towards getting back to where they once were, but it’s a shame for Zlatan that his big return may be over before it really began.