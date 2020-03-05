Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City centre-back John Stones.

The England international has featured in 20 matches for City this season so far, providing an assist in an FA Cup match against Port Vale.

A report from 90min claims that last season’s Premier League champions are willing to let go of Stones and Arsenal are interested in signing him.

It is also understood that if the Gunners are to sign him, they will have to pay £50 million, the exact amount City paid to sign him from Everton in 2016.

Stones has made 129 appearances across all competitions for the Manchester outfit since joining them, netting five goals while providing two assists. He hasn’t been a regular under Pep Guardiola this season so far and could well be out of favor if City sign any defender during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal would be looking for reinforcements at the back and Stones could be a suitable option for them. There is a good chance of the 25-year-old being a regular starter under Mikel Arteta and he could rediscover his form in North London.