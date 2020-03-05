Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to sign Franck Kessie.

Currently valued at €25 million according to Transfermarkt, the Ivorian international has been a regular for AC Milan, featuring in 24 matches across all competitions this season so far. Kessie has scored one goal against Genoa while providing two assists against Inter Milan and Torino.

According to the Express (via Calciomercato24), Arsenal have made an approach to sign him over recent days. The 23-year-old’s current contract with Milan expires in 2022.

Mikel Arteta will be eager to sign some new players in the summer transfer window in order to strengthen Arsenal’s squad ahead of the 2020/21 season. The Gunners have a few decent midfielders in their squad but the addition of Kessie would surely bolster that department.

Since joining Milan from Atalanta, the Ivorian international has made 120 appearances across all competitions, netting 13 goals and providing seven assists. Hence, there’s a good chance that the Rossoneri won’t be too willing to let go of him and could well demand a fairly high transfer fee from Arsenal if they try to sign him in the summer.