Arsenal have reportedly opened talks regarding a summer transfer for Orkun Kokcu.

The 19-year-old as done pretty well for Feyenoord this season so far, netting three goals while providing six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal’s technical director Edu has identified Kokcu as a priority signing ahead of the 2020/21 season and the club have opened talks regarding a summer transfer that could cost £23 million.

The 19-year-old has had a pretty good season at Feyenoord so far and there’s a good chance of him making Turkey’s squad for Euro 2020 if he maintains his form.

Kokcu plays as an attacking midfielder which is Mesut Ozil’s position and he could be a suitable option as a long-term replacement for the former German international.

The Gunners would be looking for a good transfer window in the summer so that they can do well in the Premier League next season. Given his performances this season, there’s a good chance of other clubs showing interest in Kokcu so it would be best for Arsenal to complete his signing at the earliest if they are keen on adding him to their squad.