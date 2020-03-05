Arsenal have confirmed a major injury blow as Lucas Torreira sustained a fractured right ankle during the win over Portsmouth on Monday night.

The combative midfield ace had to be stretchered off after just 16 minutes as the Gunners advanced in the FA Cup, and so there was immediate concern over the severity of the problem.

It didn’t help that he had to leave Fratton Park on crutches and was wearing a protective boot as seen in the video below, as there were unsurprisingly early fears that he had suffered a serious injury.

Those fears have now been confirmed by Arsenal, as the club’s latest medical bulletin has confirmed that the Uruguayan international has suffered a fracture to his right ankle.

It’s added that he will undergo further tests before a recovery timeline is put in place, but ultimately given the severity of the problem, it will raise question marks over his ability to play again this season.

Considering the 24-year-old has made 33 appearances already this campaign and has been an important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans in recent weeks, it will be a big loss to see him go down with an injury at the business end of the season.

Time will tell if he can return before the campaign is over or how much of his summer will be spent doing rehabilitation, but for now, Arteta will need others to step up and ensure that the void left behind by Torreira is filled as they look to secure Champions League qualification and the FA Cup in the coming months.