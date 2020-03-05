Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Ferran Torres in the summer.

The 20-year-old has done pretty well for Valencia this season so far, netting five goals while providing six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions so far. He also helped Spain win the U21 European Championship last summer, netting both goals in the final against Portugal.

Torres has been linked to both Barcelona and Liverpool lately with Football Espana claiming that the two European powerhouses interested in signing him.

A recent report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo states that his release clause is €100 million, the Blaugrana are hoping to sign him for €35 million if he doesn’t sign a new contract with Valencia. It is also claimed that the Torres’ current contract expires in 2021 and he has rejected two offers from the La Liga side regarding a new deal.

The Spaniard has done pretty well for Valencia this season and there’s a good chance of bigger European clubs making a move for him during the summer. However, a move to Barcelona could see him receive fewer first-team opportunities.