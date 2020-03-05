Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan produced a memorable moment of skill in his side’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Watch the video below as the 30-year-old former Premier League ace briefly morphs into Neymar with a lovely trick pass to nutmeg City star Bernardo Silva.

Barry Bannan should automatically take Bernardo Silva’s wages for the month after this pic.twitter.com/62bc6BAa18 — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) March 5, 2020

This is sheer quality from Bannan, and City’s Silva will no doubt have been left feeling a little embarrassed by this moment.

The Portugal international is one of the finest players in Europe and should be producing moments of skill like this himself, rather than being the victim of such a move.