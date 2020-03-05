Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of €30 million for Marcos Alonso.

The Spaniard has featured in 19 matches under Frank Lampard this season so far, netting four goals and providing three assists. Alonso has been linked to Inter Milan lately with Italian newspaper Tuttosport claiming that he is the Serie A side’s top transfer target.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are demanding €30 million for Alonso. This report also claims that Inter want to sign the 29-year-old because Cristiano Biraghi and Victor Moses could leave during the summer.

Alonso has played 139 matches for Chelsea across all competitions since joining them from Fiorentina, netting 22 goals and providing 17 assists so far. He hasn’t been a regular starter for a major part of the season with Lampard preferring Emerson and Cesar Azpilicueta for a while. However, Alonso has done pretty well for Chelsea in the last two Premier League matches, netting three goals. Hence, there is a good chance of the Blues not wanting him to leave.

Provided Inter do manage to sign Alonso, he would play as a left midfielder under Antonio Conte.