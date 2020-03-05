The spread of the coronavirus is causing havoc to sporting events across Europe at present, and now staff at one of the Eredivisie’s top clubs have also been told to stay at home.

Christian Poulsen, Erik ten Hag’s assistant at Ajax, has been told not to return to work until March 13 according to De Telegraaf.

The reason why such a serious measure has been put in place, and which has also affected Alessandro Schoenmaker, the club’s exercise physiologist, and a club physio, is because the three were at a birthday dinner last week and another party goer tested positive for the virus five days later.

Given how virulent the outbreak has become, and how quickly it has spread across the continent, it’s a worry that Ajax could surely do without, and Ten Hag informed the players on Thursday afternoon, note De Telegraaf

“It’s true that there are three employees at home,” said spokesperson Miel Brinkhuis, reported by De Telegraaf. “The trio have no complaints, and if it stays that way, the employees can resume their work at the club.”

Ajax are due to play against Heerenveen on Saturday, and it means that Ten Hag will need to negotiate training sessions on his own until then, as well as dealing with any other matters arising.

For a team that were knocked out of the KNVB Cup by Utrecht on Wednesday, have lost a six-point lead in the league and were knocked out of the Europa League by Getafe, this is just the latest blow to their season.