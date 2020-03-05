One of the first things that Barcelona are likely to do at the end of the current league campaign, is sit down with Bayern Munich and ascertain whether they will be taking up their purchase option on Philippe Coutinho.

According to Catalan daily, Sport, the Blaugrana still believe that this will be the case, however, the €120m option wasn’t compulsory and therefore gives the Bavarians the option to say ‘thanks, but no thanks.’

Indeed, Sport are suggesting that Barca are already studying what other measures need to be put in place should the latter situation occur.

One option would be for the player to return to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, the team from whom Barcelona signed him, and who Sport allege are keeping abreast of the situation.

Since the Brazilian left Anfield, arguably the Reds have become even more successful in his absence, including beating Barcelona in an epic Champions League comeback last season.

About to become Premier League champions too, surely the option to join, should it exist, and should Liverpool tie up the most expected title of recent years, will appeal.

That’s still a way down the road at this point, and former Bayern player, Rafinha, believes the Bundesliga side must exercise their option to buy, according to Sport.

“Philippe is a super player,” he said. “Bayern needs to have a Brazilian in the squad and Coutinho is a world class player who can make a difference.”

It will be interesting to see how things develop, and how Klopp would think about integrating him into a Liverpool side which is working like a well-oiled machine at present.