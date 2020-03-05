Wayne Rooney returns as Derby take on Manchester Utd in the FA Cup tonight – kickoff time is 19:45 GMT.

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Thursday 5th March 2020.

The match is being played at Pride Park, Derby, England

All eyes will be on Pride Park and a certain Wayne Rooney when Derby County host Manchester United in the FA Cup 5th round on Thursday.

Four years on from winning the FA Cup with United the club’s all time leading goal scorer will now be looking to inflict agony on Ole’s side and the sell out travelling away fans.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

Since arriving back from the US Rooney has been a key figure in the Derby side bagging three goals in 11 appearances and is 7/2 to score anytime against his former side.

Manchester United head into this one unbeaten in eight, a run that has seen them keep six clean sheets, score 19 goals and concede just twice.

Bruno Fernandes has slotted in like a dream, the Portuguese creative midfielder put in a man of the match performance against Everton at the weekend and he’s expected to make his first FA Cup appearance on Thursday.

United have beat both Wolves and then Tranmere to nil already in the FA Cup this season and they’re 9/5 to see off Derby without conceding.

Four of Derby’s last five meetings with Manchester United have seen over 3.5 goals and it’s 7/4 to be a goal fest again at Pride Park.

The last time these two sides met it ended all square with the Rams eventually winning via extra time in the Carabao Cup, it’s 33/1 for history to repeat itself.

Martyn Waghorn is Derby’s leading scorer this season with 13 goals and he’s 15/2 to get the Rams off to a flyer by opening the scoring.

With Manchester City on Sunday Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maybe tempted to rest a number of key players, which could see Mason Greenwood given more game time. The United youngster has seven goals to his name so far this season and is 13/10 to score anytime at Derby.

Despite time advantage the Rams will have their work cut out if they’re to reach the quarter finals. Their currently 6/1 to win in 90 minutes, the draw is 10/3 and United are 4/7 to see off their Championship opponents in 90 minutes.

