Eric Dier at risk of facing FA charge after altercation with Tottenham fan

Eric Dier could reportedly now be at risk of facing an FA charge after he confronted a Tottenham fan in the stands on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred after the defeat to Norwich City in the FA Cup, and it has been suggested that the 26-year-old made his way up the stands to defend his brother after he had reacted towards insults from a fan aimed at the England international.

As seen in the video below, it led to an ugly scene as Dier was eventually dragged away by security before the situation became worse, but it remains to be seen if that was enough for the FA to act.

According to FourFourTwo, it’s likely that an FA investigation will be launched into the matter and a charge could be coming Dier’s way for his actions in the incident.

Ultimately, he’ll receive plenty of support for what he did if he was simply defending his brother. However, as a professional footballer, there are standards that he must meet, and on this occasion, he let emotion and anger get the better of him which in turn could now result in a ban.

Jose Mourinho insisted afterwards that he wouldn’t agree if Tottenham take disciplinary action against Dier themselves, but they can do little if the FA choose to intervene and take action of their own.