Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is reportedly Inter Milan’s top summer transfer target.

The Spaniard has made 19 appearances under Frank Lampard this season so far, netting four goals while providing three assists. Alonso has been linked to Inter lately with Calciomercato claiming that Antonio Conte is keen on a reunion with him at the San Siro.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport,the 29-year-old is the Serie A side’s top transfer target for the summer. This report also claims that the Nerazzurri’s other options include Emerson Palmieri and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic.

Currently valued at €25 million according to Transfermarkt, Alonso has made 139 appearances for Chelsea since joining them from Fiorentina, netting 22 goals while providing 17 assists.

This season, the 29-year-old hasn’t been much of a regular for Chelsea with Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson being preferred ahead of him during the last couple of months. However, Alonso has started in the Blues’ last two Premier League matches, netting three goals.

Provided Inter sign the Spaniard, he’d probably play as a left midfielder and there’s a good chance he’d get a good amount of first-team opportunities under Conte. However, Alonso has been doing fairly well for Chelsea lately and so the club may try to keep him.