Back in February, when AS Monaco played against Nimes in Ligue 1, all hell broke loose in the 31st minute after Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off for a poor challenge on a Nimes player.

His team-mate, Gelson Martins, not only unwisely got himself involved in the melee, but pushed the referee when he too was shown a red card.

That action has come back to haunt him after the Ligue De Football Professionel, who had initially suspended him, have now decided to ban him for six months, it has been announced.

The punishment has taken effect from February 6, 2020.