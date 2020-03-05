Chelsea could reportedly receive good news on the injury front as it has been suggested that Mateo Kovacic’s knock isn’t serious.

The 25-year-old limped off in the win over Liverpool in the FA Cup this week, sparking fears that he could be sidelined at a critical time for boss Frank Lampard.

With N’Golo Kante already out injured coupled with Jorginho’s upcoming suspension and Ruben Loftus-Cheek still working his way back from his own injury problem, it may have left Chelsea dangerously light in midfield.

However, as per the The Times reporter Tom Roddy in his tweet below, it has been suggested that there could be relief for Chelsea and Lampard as initial scans have suggested that Kovacic’s injury is only minor.

There hasn’t yet been an official update from the club, and so it remains to be seen if an announcement is made to confirm the report from Roddy, but given his standing and the publication he works for, it should give Chelsea fans some optimism over Kovacic’s current condition.

The Croatian international has featured 37 times already this season as he is undoubtedly a key figure for Lampard, and with their ongoing battle to secure Champions League qualification as well as pursuing the FA Cup, they’ll hope that he can remain fit between now and the end of the season to continue to play a key role.

That said, Lampard perhaps does have another option in midfield now as after Billy Gilmour’s impressive display against Liverpool, the youngster could be pushing for a starting berth in the league now too, particularly if there are absences for the Everton game on Sunday afternoon.